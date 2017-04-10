Video: Bob Probert's widow spreads his ashes in Joe Louis Arena penalty box [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo taken from still of video courtesy Trevor Black. Local News Video: Bob Probert's widow spread his ashes in Joe Louis Arena penalty box As Joe Louis Arena hosted the final Red Wings game Sunday, the widow of a beloved former player left some of his ashes there.

A video online shows Bob Probert's widow, Danni, spreading ashes in the penalty box at the Joe. The video was shot by Wings fan Trevor Black who was in attendance at the game, which the Red Wings won 4-1.

Former teammate Joe Kocur, one of the many Wings alumni who took part in the events of the weekend celebrating the JLA, is also in the video and can be seen comforting her. Kocur was known with Probert as "The Bruise Brothers" as enforcers in the late 1980s and early 90s.

Also in attendance was former Wing Brad McCrimmon's widow who also brought his ashes to the game, according to the FOX Sports Detroit broadcast. It is unclear if she spread any of his ashes at the arena.

With his physical style of play, Probert was no stranger to the penalty box and a fan favorite. He also showcased a deceptive scoring touch as well. In the 1988 playoffs he led the Wings in scoring, setting a postseason points mark as the team reached the Campbell Conference finals.

Probert, a Windsor native, also battled substance abuse during his career in Detroit, played for the Red Wings from 1985 to 1994 before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks where he played until 2002.

Probert died of a heart attack in 2010.