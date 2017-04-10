Woman identified whose car went into river near Belle Ise

(WJBK) - The female whose body was found in Lake Erie has been identified as Jennifer Chambers.
Her car went into the river during a snow storm. Witnesses told police the driver "plunged" her vehicle into the river near the Belle Isle Fountain on December, 2016.
Her car was found off Belle Isle by a dive team but her body remained missing. Tire tracks were found coming off the island, Michigan State Police said at the time.
Chambers' body was found April 1 by a fisherman off the shores of Port Clinton, Ohio in Lake Erie. A medical examiner in Ottawa County positively identified her Monday.
The coroner said that she had drowned and that there were no signs of trauma.