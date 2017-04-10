Woman identified whose car went into river near Belle Ise Local News Woman identified whose car went into river near Belle Ise The female whose body was found in Lake Erie has been identified as Jennifer Chambers.

Her car went into the river during a snow storm. Witnesses told police the driver "plunged" her vehicle into the river near the Belle Isle Fountain on December, 2016.



Her car was found off Belle Isle by a dive team but her body remained missing. Tire tracks were found coming off the island, Michigan State Police said at the time.

Chambers' body was found April 1 by a fisherman off the shores of Port Clinton, Ohio in Lake Erie. A medical examiner in Ottawa County positively identified her Monday.

The coroner said that she had drowned and that there were no signs of trauma.

