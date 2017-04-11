Police investigating break-ins at popular Detroit restaurants Local News Police investigating break-ins at popular Detroit restaurants Detroit police are investigating possible break-ins at two popular Detroit restaurants.

Early Tuesday morning the rear door was also found open at Johnny Noodle King on Fort Street. Police say this door had been forced open with a crowbar which was still at the scene.

Police say the alarm went off at Johnny Noodle King around 4 a.m. Nothing appeared to be missing but things were ruffled around a bit in the office.

"We're very fortunate that it was what it was here, we're very thankful for that," says Johnny Noodle King owner Jacques Driscoll. He says they're reviewing surveillance video and working with police.

A few blocks north in Corktown, police have also been investigating a possible break-in at Slows Bar Bq right around the same time.

The back door was found open early Tuesday morning. Sources close to the investigation tell us the back door was simply open, and investigators couldn't find any sign of a forced entry. Nothing appears to have been taken or vandalized.

Police believe now that the door may have just been left unlocked and possibly blew open. The alarm did go off so police responded like it was a break-in.

Police haven't said yet if the two incidents could be connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.