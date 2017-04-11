13 therapy horses killed in Lowell Township barn fire

- A weekend memorial is planned for 13 horses that were killed in a suspicious barn fire in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff's office says at least one person has been questioned about the fire, which was reported early Saturday at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township. Some new evidence also has been collected.

Only two of 15 horses survived the fire. The horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs.

The memorial service is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Barn.

On its Facebook page, the Barn for Equine Learning says it has seen "beauty" in the ashes in the form of widespread community support.

The Barn for Equine Learning is gathering donations to rebuild the program. If you'd like to make a donation, you can do so via their GoFundMe account here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report