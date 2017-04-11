Enjoy the art outdoors with DIA's Inside|Out exhibits Local News Enjoy the art outdoors with DIA's Inside|Out exhibits This spring and summer you can enjoy a bit of the Detroit Institute of Arts all over metro Detroit.

The Detroit Institute of Arts is installing reproductions of masterpieces from its collection to outdoor venues through the area for its annual Inside|Out program.

More than 100 reproductions are being put in 11 communities in April. They will be on view through mid-July. Then, another round will be set up August 1 through the end of October.

They hope the works around town will draw more people to the museum.

"It's also a way to bring art to public spaces and to show people how art can improve the quality of life when it's available and accessible to everyone," says Jillian Reese, the DIA community relations program manager.

Once installation is complete, downloadable maps will be available on DIA's website so you can go check them out, but here's the cities where you can find the exhibits:

Spring 2017 - April 16 to July 16

Brighton

Clawson

Farmington

Franklin

Fraser

Detroit’s Lafayette Park

Mount Clemens

Novi

Plymouth

Taylor

Wayne

Summer 2017 - August 1 to October 31

Allen Park

Auburn Hills

Clarkston

Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge

Detroit Riverwalk

Highland Township

Hines Park

St. Clair Shores

Sterling Heights

Troy

You can get more information here on DIA's website.