- U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is coming to Detroit on Tuesday to announce a new agenda to keep jobs in the United States.

The program is called American Jobs Agenda.

She'll be joined by the founder of Detroit Denim Company Eric Yelsman. Jeans are handmade by Detroit employees using materials made by companies in the U.S.

Stabenow will also announce her agenda at stops in Flint and Lansing.

