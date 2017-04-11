21-year-old woman charged for stabbing in Rouge Park in parking space fight

- A 21-year-old woman has been charged in a stabbing at Rouge Park

Shadiva Keauslatyke Phillips has been charged in a stabbing that began with a fight that began allegedly over a parking spot at the park on the west side of Detroit.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was wounded in the incident which happened at 7:20 that night at Plymouth Road and Burt Road. She was trasnported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigation by Detroit police led them to Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips. She has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with Intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. Phillips is expected to be arraigned on at 10:30 a.m. April 12.

Video of the brawl quickly circulated on social media leading to two arrests showing two women wrestling one another to the ground Sunday evening.

A crowd gathered around as cheering them on as hair pulling turns into a stabbing. In the video, the 31-year-old victim stands up and lifts her shirt, showing the blood on her chest before falling back to the ground.

People who gathered at Rouge Park on Monday say Sunday's nice weather brought out huge crowds -- there was hardly anywhere to park.

Police say the victim and her friend were about to pull into a parking space when women in a black Buick Rendezvouz stole their spot. A confrontation led to the stabbing. Police say either a box cutter or knife was used to stab the one victim in her chest, while another had a laceration to her arm.