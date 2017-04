Woman killed in hit and run in Royal Oak Twp Local News Woman killed in hit and run in Royal Oak Twp Police are at the scene of a fatal hit and run on the Royal Oak Township and Detroit border.

A woman was killed after being struck at Wyoming and Eight Mile sometime before 11 p.m.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police are investigating. Her identity has not been released and there is no description of the vehicle that hit the victim.

