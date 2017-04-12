Woman's body found bound and burned in Detroit driveway Local News Woman's body found bound and burned in Detroit driveway Detroit police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a fire scene Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

Police say firefighters were responding to a call of a fire in the 14000 block of Alma Street, which is near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot. Firefighters found the body of a badly burned woman in a driveway. Police say her hands and feet were also tied up.

Police say she was found in the driveway of a vacant house, which was also burned.

Police haven't yet identified the woman.

A neighbor tells us he saw a suspicious man on the street when he got up around 2 a.m. He has spoken with police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.