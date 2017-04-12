Sterling Heights Police Department evacuated after man brings in military-type object

- The Sterling Heights Police Department complex is currently evacuated after a man brought in an unknown military-type object.

Sterling Heights police couldn’t confirm what the object is, but have officials investigating.

The police department complex is at Utica and Dodge Park roads. Stevenson High School, which is just south of the complex, has also been evacuated.

The police department complex also includes the public library and 41A District Court.

This is a developing story.




