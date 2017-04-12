18 kids taken to hospital in Detroit school bus accident Local News 18 kids taken to hospital in Detroit school bus accident Eighteen children have been taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Detroit.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at Dexter and Boston on the city's west side when a Ford Explorer rear-ended the bus.



The driver of the SUV was an 80-year-old man, who was uninjured, police say he was saved by his airbag.

It is unclear how badly any of the children were injured or if they were taken to the hospital merely as a precaution. There were 26 students in all, on the bus at the time of the accident.



Police have not released the circumstances leading up to the crash.



The children were students at Joy Preparatory Academy.

