Family of children rescued from crash meets man who saved them

The family of two children saved by a couple of heroes after a horrific car crash got a chance to say thank you to one of the men.

Fighting back tears while calling this man an angel, the mother and stepfather of 43-year-old Shawn Macomber and grandparents of little Hailey and Ryder thank Jasper Gary-Bey Wednesday.

Bey and his friend Justice Moss, saved the lives of Macomber's two young children pulling them both from a burning car.

"I'm so happy my grandchildren are safe," said mom Peggy Hogan.

Bey and Moss were driving on Willis Road in Augusta Township Sunday night and stopped when seeing that burning car.



They then pulled 7-year-old Hailey and 3-year-old Ryder, who were in the back seat to safety, but were unable to save their father Shawn Macomber who'd been driving.

"I love them for saving my grandchildren," said Peggy Hogan. "I'm so sorry they couldn't get my son out but I understand it wasn't their fault, he was pinned."

As each day passes she said the death of her son becomes all too real.

"I love you and I miss you so much," she said. "I never dreamt I wouldn't see you again. I love you."

Along with the realization that Shawn's two children must grow up without their father.

"They loved him so, especially Hailey because she was the oldest and she was a daddy's girl," Peggy said.

Shawn's family describes him as a hard-working father, who lived for his kids.

"He would work, just to make sure his kids were raised right," she said.

He was also the life of the party, always cracking jokes.

"Me and Shawn probably would have been cool buddies," Bey said.

"That's right," Peggy said.

Now the family focuses on the little ones while Shawn's mother sends a message to another of Hailey and Ryder's angels, Justice Moss.

"You're in my heart," she said. "Thank you."



If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page set up to help the children, CLICK HERE.