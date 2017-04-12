Police arrest suspect in Schaefer shooting that killed 2 brothers

Detroit police have made an arrest in the double murder of two brothers last weekend.

DPD officers arrested a 42-year-old man on the southwest side of the city Wednesday night in connection to the fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on Schaefer, near Pembroke.



His name has not been released pending his formal arraignment.

Police arrested the man from a house in the 2100 block of S. Liddesdale for the fatal shooting of Louis Phillips, 28, and his brother, Alex Stewart, 24.



There were children in the house at the time, leading police to treat the situation as barricaded gunman situation. Police negotiated with the suspect who came out peacefully.

Alex died at the hospital Sunday night. Louis was dead at the scene. Their mother, Leda Watts, told FOX 2's Amy Lange that her son's body was in the street for seven hours.



Watts says her sons were fathers and artists. They were funny - they made everyone laugh - visiting friends on Sunday when some kind of dispute in the neighborhood turned deadly.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial for the two brothers - CLICK HERE FOR THE LINK.

"I lost both of my sons - they were beautiful people and I just want them to catch the people that did this," said Watts.