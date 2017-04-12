Mother of 3 killed in hit and run on Eight Mile in Royal Oak Twp Local News Mother of 3 killed in hit and run on Eight Mile in Royal Oak Twp A mother of three was hit and killed Tuesday night while out walking at Eight Mile at the Detroit-Royal Oak border.

A mother of three was hit and killed Tuesday night while out walking at Eight Mile at the Detroit-Royal Oak border.

That woman is 37-year-old Carolyn Cuvilie, who died after being hit by two cars according to Michigan State Police. It is believed one of the cars left the scene.

One driver, a woman, told police she didn't see Cuvilie until it was too late. After that driver struck Carolyn, she was run over by another vehicle - her mother says that driver did not stop.

The person who ran her over, the second car that ran the red light and ran her over and left her to die, they don't have a soul," said Eunice Smith, Cuvilie's mother. "You can't be that ruthless and leave somebody's child, somebody's mother in the street to die."

Michigan State Police was first at the scene, but Detroit police is handling the investigation. It happened on the eastbound side.

WEB UPDATE (9 p.m.): A second car was involved and struck Cuvilie without stopping, Detroit police confirmed after this report's deadline.

