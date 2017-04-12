76-year-old woman beaten and robbed in her Pontiac home Local News 76-year-old woman beaten and robbed in her Pontiac home An elderly woman was beaten and robbed inside her Pontiac home and now the search is on for the suspect.

News of a random break-in and assault struck a nerve for what is typically a quiet neighborhood - especially for the 76-year-old victim.

"Nobody is chasing me from anything that I have worked this long for," she said.

This all happened mid-morning. The victim had left her house earlier that morning with items needed for a church Easter egg hunt, but realized she forgot a package.

When she came home, a stranger greeted her at the front door.

"It all happened so fast I didn't believe it was happening," she said. "I never thought about anyone robbing me. And I don't go places where I could possibly be robbed."

"I sure didn't expect it to happen at my own house."

This criminal at the front door of her home Monday morning had just ransacked it moments earlier.

"I think he was after whatever he could sell and money."

And he was armed.

FOX 2: "He pulls a gun on you, then what happened?"

"I was trying to get back in the car and he says 'If you move I'm going to shoot you.'"

The robbery then turned violent.

"He hit me with the gun and then he was trying to get this ring off my finger," she said.

The man may have taken her belongings and left her with minor injuries, but this 76 year old refuses to be terrorized.

"I don't ever intend to be a victim," she said. "Each and every one of us, there is something we can do to prevent this. Stop buying stolen property."