Woman shot in Garden City apartment; police looking for boyfriend Local News Woman shot in Garden City apartment; police looking for boyfriend Police are looking for a woman's boyfriend after she was shot at an apartment complex in Garden City.

The shooting happened in the Village Apartments near Warren and Venoy roads. Police say the woman was shot multiple times by her boyfriend, Jalen Hawkins, around midnight.

Police are searching the area for the 23-year-old. He is known to frequent Detroit, Redford and the Southfield area.

Hawkins is likely driving a red 2012 Ford Focus with the license plate number DPM 0573. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with a medium build. Police shared a photo of the suspect but say he now has his hair in dreadlocks. Hawkins also has a tattoo in his neck area that has DETROIT in big letters.

The woman, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital into surgery. Her condition is not known at this time.

A fellow tenant at the apartment complex tells us he heard the couple fighting before the shooting.

"The couple was fighting; they live right under me so I hear them. The girl, she got shot. She pretty much was screaming to him, they're fighting back and forth," said a neighbor who did not wish to be identified. "He had a gun, and she said pretty much like, 'Kill me, blah blah blah.' There was a couple times she said call the cops. Pretty much after that I heard gunshots and the suspect ran outside and took off."

The neighbor tells us the couple had been living there for only about a week and a half. He didn't know them personally but had heard them fighting since they moved in.

If you see Hawkins or know of his location you're asked to give Garden City police a call.

