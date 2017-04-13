Suspect's car stopped near Ohio; woman, 3 children taken by knife-point found safe

- Inkster police have located a suspect wanted for taking a woman and three children at knife-point Thursday morning.

Police say the man forced a woman and three children into a vehicle Thursday morning at knife-point in the 3100 block of Pierce Street. The woman's sister called 911 and told police, and says the man is the woman's estranged boyfriend.

A trooper stopped the suspect's vehicle at the Michigan-Ohio border around 10 a.m. The woman and the children are all safe, and they're all being transported back to Inkster for questioning.

Inkster Police Chief William Riley says the suspect, the woman and the children all live in Ohio, and the victim's sister lives in Inskter.

Police put out an alert Thursday that they were looking for 28-year-old Wally Maxwell, who was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio Plate GKY 2208. At this point in the investigation, police believe Maxwell is the biological father of the three children.

Riley says the victim's sister was stabbed in the arm during a struggle.

