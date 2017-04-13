4th MSU football player investigated for separate sexual assault case

- Meridian Township Police are investigating a sexual assault that involves a football player from Michigan State University, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office says a warrant request hasn't been sent to their office yet, nor has anything been filed in court.

This is the fourth football player at MSU to be involved in a sexual assault investigation.

In February, there players and a staff member were suspended while police investigate a separate sexual assault incident. None of the football players have been identified and none have been formally charged.

Football team recruiter Curtis Blackwell was the staff member suspended. He is also not currently facing any charges.

Details on either sexual assault investigation have not been given.

