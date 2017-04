Detroit police and first responders are at the scen of a fatal accident that has left 2 people dead.

The crash happened on Pickford near Greenfield on the city's west side where police say three people are being extricated at the scene.

A gray camaro speeding lost control, went airborne and landed on top of a burgundy Malibu, killing both people in the Malibu, according to Detroit Public Information Officer Jennifer Moreno.

