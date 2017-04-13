Rare whale shark sighting off West Palm Beach caught on video Local News Rare whale shark sighting off West Palm Beach caught on video Two divers experienced a rare sighting in the waters off the coast of West Palm Beach over the weekend – and they captured it all on video.

Keith Brock told FOX 13 that he and his wife Brittany were completely amazed when they came across a huge whale shark during their dive on Sunday.

Both Keith and Brittany are experienced divers—she with almost 200 dives under her belt, and he with over 250. But this dive, Keith says, tops them all (yes, even their nighttime manta ray dive in Hawaii).

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the sea, and can reach lengths of 40 feet. The Brocks estimate the one they encountered to be between 30 and 35 feet long.

What made the already rare sighting even more special is all of the remora, or suckerfish, that had attached themselves to the massive creature. A school of cobia also joined the whale shark’s entourage, creating a moving cloudlike illusion as the fish slowly swam by.

Keith was lucky enough to capture the spectacular moment on his GoPro camera. While nothing can compare to the dwarfing awe the experience of physically being there must have inspired, the video he shared on his Facebook page is giving hundreds of thousands of people a small taste of that quiet wonderment.