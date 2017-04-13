Ohio man in custody, accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and children Local News Ohio man in custody, accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and children

28-year-old Wally Maxwell was brought to the Inkster Police Department Thursday afternoon after investigators say he abducted his ex-girlfriend and their children - an 11 year old son and two daughters ages six and seven.

Police say Maxwell came to the home of his ex-girlfriend's sister near the corner of Pierce and Kenwood at about 8:30 a.m. in a rage, and forced all four people into a car drove away.

"We had a young lady indicating that her sister and the sister’s three children had been abducted by an estranged boyfriend. Officers responded to the scene, and we observed a 25-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to her arm,” said Chief William Riley, Inkster Police Dept.

Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend and their children all live in the Cleveland area.

Once investigators got the call and responded to the home on Pierce, information about the vehicle got out quickly.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, a State Trooper spotted the car on the interstate at the Michigan/Ohio border.

"The trooper was in a strategic place right before leaving the state and he observed the vehicle and the license plate," said Chief Riley.

Quick police work lead to a safe ending after a scary morning.

The mother, who is 30-years-old, and all three children were not harmed. They were brought back to the Inkster Police Department to be interviewed by investigators.

The sister of the mother suffered a stab wound to her left arm. She will be okay.