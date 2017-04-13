Free Detroit duck farm Easter Eggstravaganza for kids April 15 Local News Free Detroit duck farm Easter Eggstravaganza for kids April 15 Suzanne Scoville is a Detroit woman who throws an Easter party for city kids.

Scoville has a duck farm in the Cornerstone Village neighborhood and on Saturday she holds her annual Easter Eggstravaganza with egg and cookie decorating, free lunch, an egg hunt with Easter baskets and photos with ducklings.

"I really care about the kids in Detroit and I want them to have unique experience," she said. "There aren't very many opportunities to see all these different places to take different field trips to engage in different activities. And so I think it's just a good thing to expose them to animals, to expose them to some arts and crafts and have an egg hunt and just enjoy themselves for a day."



In the past Scoville said that the children after getting Easter eggs, some would start to eat them because they had not had a meal that day. Now volunteers are providing some food.

"We have Detroit Barbecue Company that is donating some hams and then a wonderful woman named Casey who is doing catering," she said. "So there is going to be a full spread of food for everybody and it's free.

"I did base everything in activities before, because every holiday there's always gobs of food and sugar so you sit there and think, let's do something interesting with the kids and have them have do some activities. But you find out that in certain neighborhoods kids show up and have not eaten that day. They would make an Easter egg, peel it right away and some kids were eating food for the ducks.

"And so it became a more food oriented event and then we hope to basically box up some of the food the end of the event and package it up into grocery bags and let people take it home."

Children also take a photo with a duckling to take home along with an Easter basket, eggs from the egg hunt.

"They get to enjoy themselves and not worry about anything for a while," Scoville said.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. on April 15 at the Duck 'N Roll Inn, 4111 Neff.

