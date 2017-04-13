Victims killed in high speed crash were in parked car on Detroit's west side Local News Victims killed in high speed crash were in parked car on Detroit's west side A man speeding in a muscle car loses control - now two people who were just sitting in a vehicle are dead.

Police say the 37-year-old man driving a silver Camaro was racing down Pickford near Whitcomb when he lost control of the car, hit a curb and went airborne before slamming into a parked Chevy Malibu.

The crash killed the 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in the front and seriously injuring an 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl in the back. The man who was driving the Camaro and caused the crash is also in serious condition at DMC's Sinai Grace.

People who live in the area recognized the Camaro almost immediately, saying it's the same car that used their neighborhood as a speedway. Police say it does not appear that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but there will be a blood test.

"He's be over here every day, him and his friend are racing because his friend got a black Camaro," said one man. "He's got that one, and they are just racing."

Dr. Timothy Careathers' two granddaughters Krystal and Angel were inside the Chevrolet Malibu with Angel killed in the crash. Krystal was in the front passenger seat with her boyfriend, Zachary, who was also killed.

Krystal had just turned 21.

"We have realized my granddaughter is in very poor condition, I understand tomorrow she will have surgery on her leg," he said. "We pray everything will turn out. We know that alcohol is not a factor. It is a sad situation that we find people speeding in our city at a park where children or young people, my young people who are beautiful children are now experiencing this tragedy tonight."

Careathers is a professor of 20 years at Wayne County Community College.

"We need to stop this madness that is going on," he said. "Flying up and down the streets as if this is the Indy 500. I am praying that God will bless the young man and we really are praying for him. But most importantly, pray for our family at this point."

Careathers said Krystal was a college student enrolled at WCCC, and was a volunteer in the community.

"She was a beautiful young lady," he said. "She worked each and every day. She wanted to live a better life like many of our young people live and for tragedy like this to happen, it is just totally ... I am at a loss for words. All I can say is let's pray for the children of our city."

