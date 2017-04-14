Dearborn High School mourning student who died on spring break Local News Dearborn High School mourning student who died on spring break Students and staff at Dearborn High School are mourning the loss of a senior student who died on spring break.

Ryan Feeney, 17, was hospitalized last week after an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He never recovered.

The school released a message on its website Thursday, informing the school community of the loss.

"Our Pioneer family has lost one of its own," the message reads. "We grieve for the loss of this bright and talented young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Feeney family during this most difficult and tragic time."

Feeney is described as a well-liked student who played on the school's tennis team.

Grief counselors will be at the school on Monday.

"Our emotions, our feelings and our condolences just out to the Feeney family and friends of Ryan. That's really where our efforts are and where we're concentrating at this time," says David Mustonen, Director of Communication for Dearborn Public Schools.

Mustonen says many of Ryan's fellow senior classmates weren't at school this past week for testing, so Monday will be the first time they'll be back at school together.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the Feeney family. If you'd like to make a donation you can do so here.