Man found in shot to death in street on city's east side Police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Friday morning on Detroit's east side.

Police say a man who had been fatally shot in the chest was found lying in the street next to a small black car. It's not known right now if the car belonged to the victim.

The shooting happened on Edgevale Street, which is near John R Street and McNichols Road. Police believe at this time the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery that went wrong.

Police released an image from surveillance video of a person of interest. They're looking to speak with a black man who was wearing tan pants and a black-and-white jacket.

Police haven't identified the body yet but say the victim is a black man in his 40s or 50s. He did not have a weapon on him.

"Sometimes this makes you feel helpless but you can't give up. When you give up is when it all goes to the dogs. We have to keep going," says Ortegus Jackson, a volunteer with Crime Stoppers of Michigan. He lives near where the body was found and came outside to see what had happened.

If you were in the area at the time of the shooting and saw or heard something suspicious, call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you'll remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.