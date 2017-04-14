Earth Day celebration in downtown Rochester April 21-23

- Michigan's largest Earth Day celebration is back this year in downtown Rochester. The MI Earth Day Fest will be April 21-23 at a larger location this year at Third and Water streets, across from the fire station.

Now in its 12th year, MI Earth Day Fest offers plenty of fun and free ways to shop, learn and celebrate the planet.



All events are free and open to the public. Highlights include:

MI Green Hall of Fame Awards Friday, April 21 at 7 pm

Parade and pep rally Saturday, April 22 at 10 am

RARA Earth Day 5K Fun Run Sunday, April 23 at 8 am

Presentations on bionutrient gardening, climate change, renewable energy, sleep deprivation, harnessing personal power and more

Eco-friendly and wellness exhibitor

Live music presented by Kincer Vocal Coaching featuring Lia K. Catallo, Ken McCauley Band, Steve Taylor, Pistons Performing Arts Center dancers, School of Rock and other

Drive up/drop off recycling service along Third St., between Second and Water streets

Food, kids' activities, door prizes and more throughout the weekend

The MI Earth Day Fest runs from 4-8 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday. Sponsors and media partners include DTE Energy, Emagine Entertainment, Lolë Rochester, SMART Bus, Whole Foods Market, MacKellar Associates, Fox 2 Detroit, 100.3 WNIC, WWJ Newsradio 950, CMNtv and GreeningDetroit.com.



For directions, schedules, lists of participants and the latest updates, visit www.miEDF.com.