Measles alert for Washtenaw County for possible exposure at 2 Ann Arbor restaurants Local News Measles alert for Washtenaw County for possible exposure at 2 Ann Arbor restaurants Washtenaw County Public Health is warning of a possible exposure to measles after a second case discovered in a Michigan adult.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the second case and Washtenaw County Public Health is providing information to residents due to the potential exposure to measles at two local restaurants on Thursday and Friday last week.

Anyone at either of the following locations during the dates and times provided should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days. If you suspect measles, seek medical treatment as soon as possible.

• Mark’s Midtown Coney Island at 3586 Plymouth Rd in Ann Arbor from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

• Benny’s Family Dining at 1952 S. Industrial in Ann Arbor from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Measles is a highly-contagious, airborne disease. This is not a matter of food safety or restaurant sanitation; the individual with measles was a customer at these restaurants while contagious. Both restaurants are working with Washtenaw County Public Health to help notify employees and members of the public about the potential exposure to measles.

“This is the second case of measles in Michigan this year,” says Jessie Kimbrough Marshall, MD, MPH, medical director for Washtenaw County Public Health. “This underscores the need for all eligible individuals to vaccinate against measles. The measles vaccine is effective and safe.”

Having two doses of MMR vaccine at least 28 days apart is fully protective. Having only one dose of MMR vaccine is approximately 93 percent protective. The first dose is routinely given to children after their first birthday. Vaccination is not necessary if an individual has a prior history of measles illness. Individuals born before 1957 are assumed to have natural immunity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The MMR vaccine is available through primary health care providers and at some local pharmacies. Individuals should contact their health care provider for advice.

Measles



Measles (rubeola) is an extremely contagious disease caused by the measles virus. Measles can cause complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Measles can also cause miscarriages or premature delivery in pregnant women.

Symptoms



The illness starts with a runny nose, red eyes, cough, fever and sore throat. Tiny white spots may appear in the mouth. A raised, red rash appears on the 3rd to 5th day of illness. The rash typically starts on the face and spreads down the body and out to the arms and legs. The rash usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Symptoms start 7 to 14 days after being exposed to measles, and last 1 to 2 weeks.

How is it spread?



Droplets from the nose or mouth, through sneezing, coughing or speaking, spread measles. A person with measles is contagious for four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Measles in Michigan and the United States

In Michigan, there was one case of measles identified in each 2015 and 2016 and five total cases in 2014.

From 2001 - 2012, the average number of measles cases in the Unites States per year was about 60. But there have been more cases in recent years, which is of great concern to public health authorities. In 2014, there were 667 cases in the U.S., including five cases in Michigan.

• The majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated.



• Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa.



• Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.

Other Sources of Reliable Measles Information



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/measles/

Washtenaw County Public Health Fact Sheet: Measles

Washtenaw County Public Health



Washtenaw County Public Health promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs.

Washtenaw County Public Health has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board.



Visit at http://publichealth.ewashtenaw.org or call 734-544-6700. Public Health is located at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti. The Environmental Health Division is located at 705 N. Zeeb Road in Ann Arbor and by phone at 734-222-3800.

