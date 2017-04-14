Historic Temple Beth el transforming into mixed worship space Local News Historic Temple Beth el transforming into mixed worship space It once served as a Detroit temple where Jews would worship. Years later, Temple Beth El on Woodward would become a church for Christians. Now the future of the building could bring the faiths together.

"We're going to bring the structure back to life," said Rev. Aramis Hinds.

A major effort is underway to restore a historical synagogue in Detroit. After the facelift, Pastor Aramis Hinds says this space will be a community center and worship space.

"Our ideas that the Jewish community can come in their worship services and we want to bring programming and like events graduations and weddings lectures and concerts.

Hinds says the inspiration for this project is heaven sent.

"God gave me this vision and it's important cause we are all his children," he said.

Despite the dust organizers say there is so much beauty in this building and that's why they are asking the community to help finance this initiative.

"We're raising an initial $100,000," he said.

If you want to learn more about this project or make a donation CLICK HERE.

"I really believe this work is important," Hinds said. "Give God glory."

