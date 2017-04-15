Limo driver fatally shot at Detriot gas station

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for the murder of a limo driver that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say that at approximately 3:10 a.m., in the 2900 block of W Warren, a 44 year-old male victim was fatally shot after two suspects approached the victim while he was in his limo and robbed him at gun point, then shot him several times.

The suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction.



The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 - Black male, late 20's, short hair, wearing all black - ARMED

Suspect #2 - Black male, 40, hair in corn rows, wearing a black Bears Starter jacket and blue jeans - ARMED

Do not approached these suspects, they are to be considered armed and dangerous.



If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at (313) 596-2260. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect or contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.