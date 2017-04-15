Detroit Police Search for Suspects in Murder of Limo Driver

- Detroit police are searching for two men suspected of robbing and murdering a limo driver. Surveillance images from a BP station show the two men for whom police are looking. The 44 year-old driver, who's from Monroe County, was killed early Saturday morning on the 2900 block of West Warren. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Call DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you have any information.

