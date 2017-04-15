Woman sexually assaulted in her Grosse Pointe Woods Home Local News Woman sexually assaulted in her Grosse Pointe Woods Home Grosse Pointe Woods Police are investigating after a woman is sexually assaulted during a home invasion.

- Grosse Pointe Woods Police are investigating after a woman is sexually assaulted during a home invasion.

It happened at 6:30 Saturday morning at a home on the 19000 block of Raymond Road. Police say the homeowner was woke up by an armed suspect, who then forced himself on her.

Neighbors say the family has been victimized in the past. Previously their home has been broken into, and another time their cars.

Right now, investigators have a vague description of the suspect, and are looking into getting security footage from nearby homes that have surveillance cameras.