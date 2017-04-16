Family of victim seen beaten in viral video speaks Local News Family of victim seen beaten in viral video speaks A disturbing video has gone viral, showing a young man being beaten in Detroit. The incident happened happened shortly after midnight on Easter Sunday, right outside Greektown Casino.

- A disturbing video has gone viral, showing a young man being beaten in Detroit. The incident happened happened shortly after midnight on Easter Sunday, right outside Greektown Casino.

The video shows a group of men attacking guys on the street. One of those victims was 23-year-old Brandon Putnam. He is the man seen lying on the ground lifeless. Family tells FOX 2 Putnam was at the casino with his friends celebrating his birthday when the attack occurred.

"I was hurt to my soul that you would still keep hitting somebody that is unconscious and you kicked him in his face."

Putnam's sister who wishes to remain anonymous tells us Putnam is currently being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital. He suffered head trauma, including a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

Putnam's cousins who were with him that night are also recovering at Detroit Receiving, but Putnam suffered the worst injuries.

Detroit Police are actively searching for the suspects seen in the video. Anyone with information is urged to call police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.