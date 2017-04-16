Family seeks justice in limo driver's death Local News Family seeks justice in limo driver's death The family of a limo driver shot in Detroit is speaking about their loved one.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of W Warren around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say two suspects approached 44-year-old Devin Lowe while he was in his limo and robbed him at gun point, then shot him several times.

The suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction.



The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 - Black male, late 20's, short hair, wearing all black - ARMED

Suspect #2 - Black male, 40, hair in corn rows, wearing a black Bears Starter jacket and blue jeans - ARMED

Do not approached these suspects, they are to be considered armed and dangerous.



If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Homicide Detectives at (313) 596-2260. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect or contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family of Lowe has setup a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.