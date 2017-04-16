Garden City woman shot by boyfriend recovering Local News Garden City woman shot by boyfriend recovering A young woman is recovering after being shot by her boyfriend following an argument at an apartment complex in Garden City. Her family sat down with FOX 2's Josh Landon to speak about her recovery.

The shooting happened in the Village Apartments near Warren and Venoy roads around midnight Thursday. Police say 19-year-old Courtney Ownes was shot multiple times by her boyfriend, Jalen Hawkins.

The 23-year-old fled the scene before police arrived, and has not been seen since.

Police say he is known to frequent Detroit, Redford and the Southfield area.

Hawkins is likely driving a red 2012 Ford Focus with the license plate number DPM 0573. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall with a medium build. Police shared a photo of the suspect but say he now has his hair in dreadlocks. Hawkins also has a tattoo in his neck area that has DETROIT in big letters.

If you see Hawkins or know of his location you're asked to give Garden City police a call.