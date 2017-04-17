2 Detroit police officers hurt in shooting on city's west side Local News 2 Detroit police officers hurt in shooting on city's west side Two Detroit police officers were shot Sunday night while investigating a burglary at a home on the city's west side.

Authorities said one of the officers, who was shot in the face, is in critical condition at Sinai Grace hospital. This officer has been with the department for 2 years.

Another officer, who has been released from the hospital, injured his arm. That officer has been the department for 18 months and is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened on the 20200 block of Lesure Street, which is near 8 Mile and Schaefer Highway.

Detroit Police were called to the home to investigate a possible burglary, when police say a single shot was fired from inside the home. We're told the single shot struck both officers, and that the officer who was struck in the arm may have been hit by shrapnel.

Detroit Police have three people in custody including a woman, her 19-year-old son, who is alleged to have fired the gun, and a 14-year-old sibling.

The officers were outside when the shot was fired. Chief James Craig says the shooter may not have realized police were at the door.

According to police, a family member claims that the house on Lesure had been the target for several breaking and entering attempts.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

