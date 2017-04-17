Teen who shot 2 Detroit officers was firing 'warning shot' at suspected burglars Local News Teen who shot 2 Detroit officers was firing 'warning shot' at suspected burglars A Detroit Police Officer was shot in the face by a 19-year-old who police say was protecting his home from what he thought was a burglar.

- A Detroit Police Officer was shot in the face by a 19-year-old who police say was protecting his home from what he thought was a burglar.

Two Detroit police officers who were hurt in the shooting Sunday night while investigating a burglary at a home on the city's west side. According to Chief James Craig, both are expected to recover from their injuries.

The officers were called to a home around midnight in the 20200 block of Lesure Street near 8 Mile and Schaefer Highway. While they were shining their flashlights, Craig says one person fired a single shot from inside the home.

One officer was hit in the face and is in Sinai Grace Hospital with critical injuries. He's been with the department for two years. The other officer was hit by shrapnel in the arm and has already been relased from the hospital. He's been a Detroit cop for 18 months. Both are expected to recover.

According to police, the 19-year-old's mother called 911 to report suspicious activity at a vacant home that's also believed to be a drug house.

"They checked it out but apparently the officers were aware of the location from across the street and were aware there were other burlgaries so they went over there and checked that," Craig said.

Police: 2 officers injured in burglary shooting will recover; man in custody

Detroit Police took three people in custody including a woman, her 19-year-old son, who is alleged to have fired the gun, and a 14-year-old sibling. Craig says the 19-year-old man is still in custody and it's not known right now if he will face any charges.

Vincent Redd is the father of the 19-year-old. He said that what happened at the home as a 'tragic mistake'

"I just want them to know that we're praying for them. we hope everything goes well and everyone is okay, but it was not intentional," Redd said. "When I talked to him he was like 'dad I wasn't trying to hurt anybody, I just wanted to scare them off. I didn't want him coming to the house'."

2 Detroit police officers hurt in burglary shooting; 1 in critical condition

Redd says his son didn't know police had been called and was still shaken up from an attempted break-in last week.

"(During the last breakin) he didn't even get the shotgun. he just told them 'hey I've got a gun get away'," Redd said. "He thought someone was trying to break into the house again."

Redd said his son fired a warning shot through a window of the house, hitting both officers.

"It was one shotgun blast. two pellets struck the officer in the face," Craig said.

The officer's partner pulled him from the porch and called for backup.

"Right after the shot, he called 911," Redd said. "But he was too frantic, he couldn't even get the address right."

Detroit police say one pellet went through the first officer but a second became lodged in his neck. The two-year veteran was in surgery on Monday and Craig says they're hopeful he will pull through.

"Were on a wait-and-see mode however i will tell you we are optimistic," he said.

The teen is in custody and could still face charges. Redd says all his son is concerned about is those two officers.

"He wants everyone to know he wasn't trying to hurt anybody. He just wanted to scare them off,' Redd said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is investigating. FOX 2 has learned that thw two officers who were injured are asking for leniency.