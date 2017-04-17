2-year-old critically injured by lawnmower in South Lyon

- A 2-year-old boy is hit by a lawnmower just before 3 p.m. South Lyon Monday.

Police said the little boy ran in front of a lawn tractor as his grandfather was mowing in the area of Ten Mile Road and Pheasant Lake Road.



The tractor could not be stopped before striking the child with the mowing deck, police say.

The boy suffered "sustained significant injury to his lower extremities." He was transported to the University of Michigan Mott Children's Hospital.



