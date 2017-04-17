Killing of Dearborn mom in front of her child in 2006 still unsolved Local News Killing of Dearborn mom in front of her child in 2006 still unsolved A local family is desperate to solve the cold-blooded murder of a Dearborn mother -- shot to death in front of her daughter.

- A local family is desperate to solve the cold-blooded murder of a Dearborn mother -- shot to death in front of her daughter.

The murder is more than a decade old, and the case had gone cold. Now investigators are reviving it hoping it will lead to an arrest.

"It's over, we want no more pain on anyone," said Jabrey Eljahmi, the victim's brother. "We just want this to be over."

It has been 11 years since the murder of Aniseh Eljahmi, but for her family the pain is still raw.

"She was probably one of the most greatest sisters, mother, daughter, she was a great part of this community," Eljahmi said.

Aniseh was gunned down outside her home in the 3400 block of Houston Street in the south end of Dearborn, on April 13, 2006. Her own daughter, just 6 years old at the time, witnessed the crime.

Today, she's 17 and says the murder, is the last memory she has of her mom.

"The amount of pain that my mother's murder brought me and my family is immeasurable," she said. "I am both thankful and grateful to any and all efforts made to close this case."

Investigators initially made progress on the case, but never had enough evidence to bring charges. Now they're hoping a tip from the public will push the case over the top.

"Any piece of information, albeit small or large," said Det. Gary Cerroni. "You may not think it’s important, but it could go a long way for us, for our investigation. If anyone remembers anything. It could be a car that was seen in the area, minutes prior, that you didn't think was involved. That could be utilized."

Police say they have new tactics and new technology, that weren't available in 2006.



While every murder is a high priority, they admit this case has extra meaning.

"In speaking with the family and knowing what the daughter who was only 6 years old at the time, had to witness, that tugs at your heart," Cerroni said.

"We all need piece of mind," Jabrey Eljahmi said. "It's 11 years ... we only hope that something comes up."



If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 reward if your tip leads to an arrest and $3,500 if you call before midnight Monday night.

As always you will remain completely anonymous.

