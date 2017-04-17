Detroit dad risks deportation to save kids from abusive home Local News Detroit dad risks deportation to save kids from abusive home Activists are working to stop the deportation of a Detroit father detained after he tried to win custody of his three children.

Sergio Perez is an undocumented immigrant is married to a U.S. citizen but they have long been separated. After learning his estranged wife's boyfriend was creating an abusive home environment, he risked being arrested by going to family court.



There, immigration officers took him into custody. His attorney is making a plea to the head of ICE to review his case so he can care for his children.

"My hope is that she'll use some discretion and allow him to stay in the United States," said attorney Bethany McAllister. "Because he has a petition that is pending, and if approved he will have a way to stay in the United States and live and work here legally and he has no criminal background."

Perez's attorney says her client, who was arrested on March 29, could be deported any day. He has two teen daughters and 10-year-old son.

She claims he's been denied due process - because he was not allowed to make his case in family court.

A Change.Org petition has been started to garner support for him.

