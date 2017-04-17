2-year-old hit by car during Detroit Easter party

- An Easter celebration in Detroit turns into chaos when a 2-year-old is hit by a car during the outdoor party.

The toddler is stable condition and the driver did stop, but police had no choice but to place him under arrest.

"We had Easter egg hunting kids," said Dajernett McBride. "You can see my grass, we were in the front we were in the back all the kids were out here playing."

Plastic eggs were still scattered across the lawn where McBride says she hosted a big Easter celebration with family and friends Sunday afternoon at her house on Patton in Detroit.

People were eating kids were laughing and playing - she says 2-year-old Cameron Amos was asking for a hotdog. The next thing they knew he was in the middle of the street.

"He moved so quick, we took our eyes off him for a hot second," she said. "It happened that fast."

In a matter of moments a man driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe struck the boy. His mother didn't even have enough time to grab him.

Police rushed to the scene. Officers say the driver, 50-year-old Noah Nyagowa, who is also a neighbor, did stop. But he was eventually arrested for driving without a license.

Little Cameron was rushed to Detroit Children's Hospital. His injuries luckily were only minor.

"He had some bruises and like burn marks, abrasions on his face," said Marquita Kennedy, the boy's cousin. "He's ok, he's doing fine."

Kennedy just got back from visiting her baby cousin Cameron - who we are told is expected to be released by the end of the day Monday.

"Still dancing, still talking, just being his normal self," she said. "At the hospital he wanted his hotdog still."

"We just thank God he's still alive," McBride said. "Thank God for that."

Officers at the scene found no evidence of neglect, just a terrible accident - which could have been worse.