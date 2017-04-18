Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 14-year-old Monroe girl

- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Monroe. Michigan State Police have issued the advisory for Merissa Logwood.

She was last seen in the 2100 block of Daylily Drive in Monroe, which is near Telegraph and Stewart roads. Police say she could be in the Taylor area Roosevelt High School, which is near Eureka Road and Biddle Avenue.

Merissa is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. She has black hair with brown eyes and is biracial. She was last seen wearing a Pink swearshirt, gray leggings and gray Nike shoes. Police say she left with a backpack.

Police believe Merissa is a danger to herself. Police say she was previously hospitalized and was released last week.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts needs to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Monroe County Post at 734-242-3500.