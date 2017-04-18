Suspects crash stolen car into Detroit tire shop in violent spree Local News Suspects crash stolen car into Detroit tire shop in violent spree Two men involved in a violent spree are still on the run after crashing into a Goodyear tire store in the New Center area.

- Two men involved in a violent spree are still on the run after crashing into a Goodyear tire store in the New Center area.

Police say they shot a man, who was able to escape and call for help.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday investigators say a man driving a Charger was approached by suspects in the 17000 block of Prevost.

"Suspects approach an individual, demanded his car. He resisted, suspect then fires a shot striking the victim," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

About 30 minutes later, police say a second victim is approached at East 7 Mile and Andover.

"They encounter another victim not sure if they were going to carjack but fired a shot, striking that victim," Craig said.

The Charger left that crime scene but was then pursued by Highland Park police.

That's when a Detroit Police Department Senior Sergeant picked up on the chase at 6 Mile and Davidson.

Craig says there was a short pursuit but it came to an end when the stolen car crashed into this business on East Grand Boulevard.

"This sergeant, who by himself engaged this violent suspect … He was taken into custody without incident," he said.

Craig says both victims will survive after being shot and despite incidents like this one, he says overall violent crime in the city is going down.

"As of today we are roughly 9 percent down, and I know sometimes those numbers don't matter, especially when you have one incident that touches someone," he said.

One suspect was taken into custody but investigators say there could be more. Anyone with information on this incident should contact police immediately.