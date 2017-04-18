Two of the 'most violent' suspects arrested in Greektown beating Local News Two of the 'most violent' suspects arrested in Greektown beating Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses suspects seen attacking three men outside Greektown Casino early Sunday morning.

- Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses suspects seen attacking three men outside Greektown Casino early Sunday morning.

"Just turn yourself in, we know who you are," Craig said.

The video was posted on Facebook that's gone viral with millions of views - is also helping police put them behind bars. The chief says all eight suspects are from Inkster and the remaining six have been identified.

"Two of the eight and frankly, the most violent, are in custody," Craig said. "You don't get to come in Detroit and engage in that kind of behavior."

"It just don't make any sense for them to just keep on beating him like that while he was unconscious, they could have killed him," said Jerry Putman, the father of Brandon Putman.

Jerry Putman is the father of Brandon Putman - the 23-year-old rapper out celebrating his birthday when he and his cousins were attacked after an argument that erupted.

Putman was hospitalized with a skull fracture and other serious injuries - but he is recovering.

"I want everybody to know that I want everybody involved prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Brandon Putman. "If you see something call the police. Say something just don't stand there and just let it happen

The family asks that you keep Brandon in your prayers, he will have surgery on his eye socket Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.

