Worker shot in Family Dollar robbery lives in fear with suspects at large

- A Detroit woman survives a horrific ordeal, shot during a holdup at the family dollar store where she worked.

Shannon Hicks says she is scared to leave the house because of what happened to her that night.

"I try not to, I visualize a gun to my head all day long," she said.

Terrifying moments for Hicks, who says on Tuesday that she has been living out every day for the last five months.

It was January 23 when police say two armed men wearing masks walked into the Family Dollar store on E. Warren in Detroit and confronted Hicks behind the counter.

New surveillance video just released Tuesday shows the moments the hooded suspects demanded money. When the newly named assistant manager was unable to open the cash drawer, one of the suspects shot her in the back of the head.

"I couldn't open it at all," she said. "I mean, with a gun to your head 'I'm going to kill you' what would you (do), what code are you talking about. I couldn't think of none of that, all I could think about was my kids and I want to get home, please don't kill me."

About a dozen customers, some with children, were in the store at the time. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital with her condition at one point, very critical.

But somehow Hicks managed to survive. But recovery has been very tough for Hicks who has had constant doctor appointments, medication and weekly visits to the psychiatrist to help her deal with the traumatic ordeal.

What made matters worse is that the suspects are still out there.

"I haven't been outside, I'm kind of in the house," she said. "I don't go anywhere. I've tried it before, I tried to go to a Dollar General and a guy came in with a hood on and I just kind of lost it."

Take a close look at the images and video. Police need your help to identify the two armed suspects. In the meantime, Hicks has been unable to work and is just focusing on healing and her children at home.

She is hoping the suspects will eventually be caught and get what they deserve.

"I'm lucky to be here," she said. "I just don't want to see the guys anymore."

