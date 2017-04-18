Police investigate if FedEx driver worked with thief at Dearborn delivery Local News Police investigate if FedEx driver worked with thief at Dearborn delivery It looks innocent enough as a man comes to collect his package off a FedEx truck - the only problem is -- that's not his package.

Now the question is if this was a random theft or was the delivery driver in on the deal.

"I called my boss he knows I'm not guilty," said the driver.

Dearborn police are looking into the possibility this FedEx driver named "Mo" was working with this man to steal packages off his truck. It happened last Wednesday in Dearborn

FOX 2: "What did you make of that when you saw it?"

"I was shocked," said Mohamed Hacham who says those packages were supposed to be delivered to his house.

Inside the boxes, commercial grade flood lights.

"So I was tracking to see if the order came in, and it said it was delivered Wednesday the 12th," said Sam Hacham. "So I was double checking to see if it was delivered and it said it was delivered to your front door."



That made Sam Hacham check surveillance video and he saw a silver car circle their block then meet up with the FedEx truck, driving with its back doors wide open. And then he helps himself to a package and another, and another.

"I was delivering the boxes to this address and he said 'Are you delivering to 7556?' I'm like, yeah," Mo said.

This man who claimed to be the FedEx driver returned to Mohamed and Sam's house after he saw the video on Instagram. He wanted to clear his name.

FOX 2: "Did you ask for his ID?"

"No he told me he lived here," the man said.

FOX 2: "You didn't ask his name to see if it matched up with the package?"

"There was no name on the label, just an address," he said.

FOX 2: "You didn't get to see any ID to see if his address matched up with what you had?"

"I'm going to do that now," the driver said.

FOX 2: "I don't think you can do that now with the package gone."

FOX 2 asked the homeowner what he thought of the explanation.

"You've got to at least check for ID," Sam Hacham said. "Or at least check to see if it is the guy. Knock on the door."

Dearborn police showed up Tuesday night after the driver left, they are investigating what happened.

FedEx issued the following statement:

"We are reviewing the circumstances behind this video to determine what actually occurred."

