Man jumps from window, 2 hurt in house fire on Broadstreet

A man jumps from a second-floor window to escape a fire at a home on Detroit's west side.

It happened after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 92-hundred block of Broadstreet between Joy and Dexter.

The man who jumped was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.