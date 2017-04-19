Car involved in hit-and-run crashes into Rockwood home Local News Car involved in hit-and-run crashes into Rockwood home A car crashed into a home Wednesday in Rockwood following a hit-and run that left one man in the hospital.

- A car crashed into a home Wednesday in Rockwood following a hit-and run that left one man in the hospital.

It began in Flatrock and ended in Rockwood.

An SUV crashed into a home early in the morning while people were sleeping inside.

It's believed the driver who was involved in the crash was also involved in an accident with a motorist moments before.

It began around 3:30 a.m. near Huron River Drive and Telegraph in Flatrock.

The motorcyclist who was struck by the SUV is expected to be OK.

The driver sped off traveling eastbound on Huron River Drive, then veered off the road near OLMSTEAD in Rockwood.

He hit a parked car and pushed it about 50 feet into a neighbor's driveway, then crashed into the home.

The driver is said to be in serious condition.

No one inside the home was hurt because the garage was hit.

"We're still looking into it. We have the Downriver crash team investigating ... We'll be looking into it for drugs and alcohol," said Rockwood Police Department Chief Stephen Rowe.

Crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV because he was trapped. He is said to be in his mid-20s and from Monroe County.

This story is developing, stay with Fox 2 for details.