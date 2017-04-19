Michigan State Police celebrates 100 years of service Local News Michigan State Police celebrates 100 years of service Michigan State Police celebrated 100 years of service on Wednesday.

- Michigan State Police celebrated 100 years of service on Wednesday.

In 1917, the MSP was a cavalry of 300 men.



Today, it is a full-service police agency of more than 2,900 members.

"We've got so many different roles in this state. I'm coming up on retirement. We've got a lot of peopel that are getting to that point and we need the next generation to step forward," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw

CLICK HERE to learn more about troopers - they're recruiting.

Fox 2's Roop Raj has more from the state police post in Oak Park.