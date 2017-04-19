Michigan State Police celebrates 100 years of service

(WJBK) - Michigan State Police celebrated 100 years of service on Wednesday.

In 1917, the MSP was a cavalry of 300 men.

Today, it is a full-service police agency of more than 2,900 members.

"We've got so many different roles in this state. I'm coming up on retirement. We've got a lot of peopel that are getting to that point and we need the next generation to step forward," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw

