2 Detroit officers shot identified, 19 year old could face charges

- The Wayne County prosecutor will decide if a 19 year old accused of shooting two Detroit police officers will face charges.

Officer Matthew Windquist was responding to a 911 call about a burglary when he was shot in the face Sunday.



His partner, Officer Tyler Simmons, was also injured.

SEE ALSO:

Windquist will undergo oral surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.



A 19-year-old man is accused of pulling the trigger.



His family says he thought someone was trying to break into their house.



The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a warrant request.



A decision is not expected until Thursday.