2 Detroit officers shot identified, 19 year old could face charges

Posted:Apr 19 2017 08:52AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 08:52AM EDT

(WJBK) - The Wayne County prosecutor will decide if a 19 year old accused of shooting two Detroit police officers will face charges.

Officer Matthew Windquist was responding to a 911 call about a burglary when he was shot in the face Sunday.

His partner, Officer Tyler Simmons, was also injured.

Windquist will undergo oral surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 19-year-old man is accused of pulling the trigger.

His family says he thought someone was trying to break into their house.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a warrant request.

A decision is not expected until Thursday.


