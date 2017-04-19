2 Detroit officers shot identified, 19 year old could face charges

(WJBK) - The Wayne County prosecutor will decide if a 19 year old accused of shooting two Detroit police officers will face charges.
Officer Matthew Windquist was responding to a 911 call about a burglary when he was shot in the face Sunday.
His partner, Officer Tyler Simmons, was also injured.
SEE ALSO:
- Teen who shot 2 Detroit officers was firing 'warning shot' at suspected burglars
- 2 Detroit police officers hurt in burglary shooting; 1 in critical condition
Windquist will undergo oral surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
A 19-year-old man is accused of pulling the trigger.
His family says he thought someone was trying to break into their house.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing a warrant request.
A decision is not expected until Thursday.