Former Detroit EMT charged with willful neglect of duty in connection with infant's death

- A former Detroit emergency medical technician has been charged with willful neglect of duty.

Ann Marie Thomas, 45, is accused of intentionally delayed her response to a dispatch of an eight-month-old infant who was struggling to breath. It is further alleged that Thomas stopped driving her vehicle and parked less than a mile away from the location. Another EMT unit was dispatched to the location.

The child died later on the same day. On June 24, 2015, Thomas was discharged from her employment.

Thomas has been charged with Willful Neglect of Duty, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 5 years in prison. She is expected to be arraigned this morning in 36th District Court at 10:30 p.m.

